China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited Declares Dividend of $0.44 (OTC:FRSHY)

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4427 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.
China Jinmao Holdings Group stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Jinmao Holdings Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
