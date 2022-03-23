Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded down $22.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,535.76. 4,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,482.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,671.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

