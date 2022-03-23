Christine S. Wheatley Sells 115,869 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.80. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

