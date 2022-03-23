Christopher D. Brown Sells 19,900 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $399,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.56 million, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,954,000 after purchasing an additional 384,738 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 1,721.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

About 908 Devices (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.