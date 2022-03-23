Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

CHT stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

