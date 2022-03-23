Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
CHT stock opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.06.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chunghwa Telecom (Get Rating)
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
