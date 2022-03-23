Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
CIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.
CIEN stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $57.89. 36,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. Ciena has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,274,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 246.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ciena by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 146,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
About Ciena (Get Rating)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Featured Stories
