Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

CIEN stock traded down $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $57.89. 36,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. Ciena has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,274,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 246.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 345,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ciena by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,079,000 after acquiring an additional 146,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

