CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $15.01. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 1,078 shares traded.

The company reported ($15.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($14.15).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CINC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23.

About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

