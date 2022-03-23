Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $493.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.89.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $401.34. The stock had a trading volume of 696,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas has a one year low of $328.57 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.25. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cintas by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.