Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $233.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.