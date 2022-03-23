Citigroup Lowers eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Neutral

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of EHTH opened at $13.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The firm has a market cap of $350.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.13.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 205.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.