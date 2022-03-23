Citigroup Raises CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $121.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $86.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.90.

CF opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

