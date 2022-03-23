Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $262.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,158,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 225,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,852,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries, Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to people suffering from hemorrhoids, NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and I/ONTAK, a protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).

