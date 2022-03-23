Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.92 Million

Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) to post $535.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $528.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.90 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $370.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

In related news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,906,000 after buying an additional 627,927 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.33. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

