Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL opened at $168.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

