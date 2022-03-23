Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of GPRE traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. 1,019,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,462. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.