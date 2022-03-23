Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,632,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ecolab by 6,563.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after buying an additional 521,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,953,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.46. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

