Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,736. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $722,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $353,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,986,100. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

