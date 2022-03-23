Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after purchasing an additional 598,034 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 83.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 413,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.14. 8,234,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,011,460. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.23.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

