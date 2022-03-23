Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Intellicheck makes up 0.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Intellicheck worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intellicheck by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellicheck has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of IDN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 217,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,575. The company has a market cap of $53.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.85. Intellicheck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

