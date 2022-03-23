Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $232.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.12. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

