Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 277,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,965. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

