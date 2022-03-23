Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,609 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,263,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 406,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of -0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

