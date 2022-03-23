Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $76,744,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $47,115,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,316,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,839,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of JXN stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,677,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,547. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.72.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.