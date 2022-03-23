Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RKLY opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $592.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of -0.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RKLY shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director Brian J. Blaser purchased 47,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $197,181.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $47,973.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

