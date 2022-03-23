Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WestRock by 85.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after purchasing an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 6.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

