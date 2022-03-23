Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE NJR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. 449,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,782. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $46.09.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

