Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 78,010 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,010 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 295.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,255,000 after buying an additional 6,968,018 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 21.8% during the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,524,000 after buying an additional 3,034,351 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 70.2% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 224.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,310,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,193,000 after buying an additional 1,218,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHNG opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $866.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Change Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

