Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Renren in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Renren by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

RENN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 28,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,193. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25. Renren Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $28.38.

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

