ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) is Arden Trust Co’s Largest Position

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 871,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,263 shares during the period. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF accounts for 7.5% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arden Trust Co owned 0.20% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $44,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CACG stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $1.478 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

