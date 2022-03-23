Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin Acquires 35,000 Shares

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) Director David J. Matlin purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CLNN opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. Clene Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 9.06.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. On average, research analysts predict that Clene Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLNN. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 493,581 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Clene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,495,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clene by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

