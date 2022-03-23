Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Cognition Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognition Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

