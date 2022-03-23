Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.05.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $186.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.06. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $150.12 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,258.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $24,254,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 31.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,066.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

