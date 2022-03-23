Coldstack (CLS) Hits Market Capitalization of $963,319.99

Coldstack (CLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Coldstack has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $963,319.99 and $457,287.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

