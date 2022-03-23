Colliers Securities Weighs in on BIOLASE, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BIOLASE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 18th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIOL. Maxim Group began coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.
BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
