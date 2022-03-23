Colliers Securities Weighs in on BIOLASE, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BIOLASE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 18th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIOL. Maxim Group began coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BIOL opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.