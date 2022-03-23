Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Commerzbank from €8.80 ($9.67) to €7.80 ($8.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($10.00) to €11.70 ($12.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $8.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerzbank in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerzbank by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 350,566 shares during the last quarter.

About Commerzbank (Get Rating)

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

