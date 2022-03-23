Comparing Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) & Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze N/A N/A N/A Red Violet 1.49% -1.99% -1.81%

This table compares Backblaze and Red Violet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $67.48 million 5.01 -$21.70 million N/A N/A Red Violet $44.02 million 9.29 $650,000.00 $0.03 1,008.00

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Backblaze.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Backblaze and Red Violet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 6 0 3.00 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Backblaze currently has a consensus price target of 24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.97%. Given Backblaze’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Backblaze is more favorable than Red Violet.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, including backups, multi-cloud, application development, and ransomware protection. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides as a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases comprising computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc. specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

