Comparing United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) and SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) and SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of SpartanNash shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of SpartanNash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Natural Foods and SpartanNash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods 0.84% 16.92% 3.34% SpartanNash 0.83% 7.99% 2.73%

Volatility and Risk

United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpartanNash has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Natural Foods and SpartanNash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A SpartanNash 0 2 1 0 2.33

SpartanNash has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential downside of 41.47%. Given SpartanNash’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SpartanNash is more favorable than United Natural Foods.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Natural Foods and SpartanNash’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $26.95 billion 0.09 $149.00 million $3.82 10.96 SpartanNash $8.93 billion 0.14 $73.75 million $2.05 16.88

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than SpartanNash. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SpartanNash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Natural Foods beats SpartanNash on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co. engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach. The Retail segment operates retail supermarkets in the Midwest, which operate under banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘N Save, Family Fresh Markets, D&W Fresh Markets, Sun Mart, and Econo Foods. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

