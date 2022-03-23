Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.44

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.27. Compass shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 2,201 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Get Compass alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of -3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.