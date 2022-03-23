COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Up 5.2%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.44. 2,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 337,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $577.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.43.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,945,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,781,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
