COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Up 5.2%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.44. 2,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 337,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMPS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a market cap of $577.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.43.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 637,604 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,945,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,781,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

