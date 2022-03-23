Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 32,106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 280,060 shares.The stock last traded at $203.16 and had previously closed at $200.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total value of $989,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

