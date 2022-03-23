Concord Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 100 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $384.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.54 and its 200 day moving average is $392.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.42 and a 1-year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

About Martin Marietta Materials (Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.