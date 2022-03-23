Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Nucor were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Nucor by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Nucor by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average is $112.68. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $147.26.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

