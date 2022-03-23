Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amcor were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,725,000 after buying an additional 862,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amcor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,416,000 after buying an additional 841,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amcor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,908,000 after buying an additional 368,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 35.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after buying an additional 1,994,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,521,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,993,000 after buying an additional 293,728 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

