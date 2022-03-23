Concord Wealth Partners Has $43,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 313.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,365,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,750,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,686,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.99.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

