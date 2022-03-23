Concord Wealth Partners Increases Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 543.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Infosys were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,791,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,671,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,027 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

NYSE INFY opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

