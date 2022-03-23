Concord Wealth Partners Increases Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 722.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Telefónica were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 378,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 80,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 691,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54.

TEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

