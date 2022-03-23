Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.99.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.