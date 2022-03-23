Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 1,263 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 186.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,966 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

