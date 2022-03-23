Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $990,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Snowflake by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,143,000 after purchasing an additional 272,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Snowflake by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW opened at $224.96 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

