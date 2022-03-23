Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.10 Million

Analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) to report $27.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.40 million. Conifer posted sales of $26.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $113.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.91 million to $118.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.73 million, with estimates ranging from $114.59 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.32% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 million, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

